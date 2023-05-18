Police charge Mechanicsburg repeat sex offender with raping young girl

Dennis Eugene Meyer Jr., 45, was previously convicted and made to register as a sex offender in 2018. Police say another victim has accused him of abuse.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police again charged a registered sex offender after a victim recently came forward with allegations.

Dennis Eugene Meyer Jr., 45, of Mechanicsburg, was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in 2008 and made to register as a sex offender in 2018.

Police say a mandated reporter submitted a ChildLine tip, which prompted advocates to interview the 12-year-old victim.

The girl allegedly told police that Meyer began touching her and doing other inappropriate things to her one and a half to two years ago.

According to the criminal complaint, during the interview with police, the victim said Meyer would look down her shirt, leave items in her dresser drawers, tickle and grab her legs, and touch her inappropriately.

The affidavit states that Meyer also allegedly would undress in front of the victim, burst into her room while she was changing, follow her around the house and tell her he "loves" her, among other inappropriate actions.

In the interview, the victim said that she did not resist Meyer because he was older and stronger than her and she was afraid of what he would do to her if she disobeyed. A criminal complaint states that Meyers would also forcibly manipulate the victim's body to do what he wanted if she did not comply.

Police say that in the interview, the victim told them she believes Meyer is taking advantage of her because she is autistic.

The victim alleged that Meyer bought her gifts and told her not to tell anyone.

She says she was 9-10 years old when Meyers began abusing her and around 11 the last time he assaulted her.

Police charged Meyers with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and a host of other related charges.