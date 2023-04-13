Attorney explains challenges of juvenile criminal cases as state police continue to investigate Red Lion fatal shooting

Kain Heiland, 12, was shot by his 13-year-old classmate in the borough on Saturday, April 1.

RED LION, Pa. — The small town of Red Lion, York County is still grieving, nearly two weeks after investigators say Kain Heiland, 12, was shot and killed by his 13-year-old classmate.

“They were just out being boys and it’s just tragic," said Billy Behler, who lives in Red Lion and whose son was friends with Heiland.

The tragedy happened Saturday, April 1.

A police search warrant states the boys were out with another friend when the 13-year-old got a gun from his home. He went back to the group and made a joke about Kain’s mother.

Kain told the boy to “shut up” and authorities say that's when the boy shot Kain in the back.

“We’d like to see something, as far as a resolution, if there’s going to be charges, you know what’s going to happen," said Behler on Thursday.

Blue signs, ribbons, and streamers are draped all over Red Lion, as the community comes together to support Kain’s family.

Behler put up a "Justice 4 Kain" sign outside his West Manchester Township tattoo shop.

“He’s also a friend of my 13-year-old so supporting my son and the parents, being a father, [is] kind of important to me," he explained.

As the investigation continues, defense attorney Chris Ferro explains any case involving kids can be challenging.

“You’re dealing with such a serious matter in which initially the question becomes ‘Is the juvenile system equipped to handle a prosecution like this or is this a matter that should be handled within the adult criminal prosecution?’” Ferro told FOX43.

He says when it comes to murder, determining criminal intent is always difficult, but it’s especially hard in a juvenile case.

“Investigators want to get that right and the only way to do that is [to] investigate every aspect of this case before making a final decision," said Ferro.

He adds authorities could possibly be looking into exactly how the 13-year-old got the gun and whether a parent or guardian could be held responsible.

“If a parent or guardian made it accessible or likely for this tragedy to occur, there’s certainly criminal liability that could be associated with that," Ferro explained.

He says patience is key, for everyone involved.

“It’s my understanding that Pennsylvania State Police are involved, there’s a number of top-notch investigators within that unit and I think they’re taking their time for a reason," Ferro said. "It’s a serious matter and nobody wants to be wrong.”

A private funeral was held for Heiland Wednesday night.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, Heiland's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest via his back. The manner has been ruled a homicide. The coroner notes any possible criminality is determined by a court of law.

Pennsylvania State Police say the investigation remains active and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-428-1011