Reading man arrested for shooting at FBI agents

Reading Police say he was believed to have fled into a nearby building after the shooting before being arrested.

READING, Pa. — UPDATE (March 3, 11:30 a.m.): Police have arrested Vega-Rodriguez in Leola.

PREVIOUSLY: The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Reading man wanted for shooting at FBI agents.

According to a release from the FBI, Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 38, shot at agents responding to the 300 block of Greenwich Street in Reading on Monday.

No agents were injured in the incident.

The release does not state why agents were responding to the area.

Police say Vega-Rodriguez is about 5 ft 3 in tall, balding, and has tattoos on his left and hand.

He is considered armed and dangerous.