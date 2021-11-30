x
Crime

Man charged in rape on Philadelphia train held for trial

The attack drew international attention after police initially said bystanders should have intervened.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, A SEPTA transit map is shown outside the Pattison subway station near the Wachovia Spectrum, left, and the Wachovia center, right in Philadelphia. A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present was ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present has been ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge. 

Thirty-five-year-old Fiston Ngoy is charged with rape and related offenses in the Oct. 13 attack on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train. 

The attack drew international attention after police initially said bystanders should have intervened. 

Authorities later said they believe passengers didn't realize a rape was occurring. 

The court appearance Monday came the same day as Philadelphia City Council committees held a joint hearing on SEPTA safety.

