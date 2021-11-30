Man charged in rape on Philadelphia train held for trial

The attack drew international attention after police initially said bystanders should have intervened.

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present has been ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge.

Thirty-five-year-old Fiston Ngoy is charged with rape and related offenses in the Oct. 13 attack on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train.

Authorities later said they believe passengers didn't realize a rape was occurring.