Man convicted of rape by Dauphin County jury

After an argument with the victim over her talking to another man on the phone, Winston strangled her twice to the point of unconsciousness and raped her.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On March 11, a Dauphin County jury convicted Morlon Winston of rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, and strangulation.

Winston was charged with the above after an incident that occurred in October 2018 at his home. After an argument with the victim over her talking to another man on the phone, Winston strangled her twice to the point of unconsciousness and raped her.

Winston is scheduled to be sentenced in about three months. This time frame allows the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Winston meets the criteria for designation as a sexually violent predator.