Shocking video of Rand Paul staffer stabbing released

Glynn Neal was found not fit to stand trial last month.

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors have released shocking video of a random stabbing in D.C. back in March. Phillip Todd, a staffer for Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, was stabbed multiple times near Sol Mexican Grill in the 1300 block H Street Northeast on March 25.

Police believe 42-year-old Glynn Neal attacked Todd at random. The security camera video shows Todd walking with a friend. Todd is wearing a tan coat. Neal, in a navy blue coat with its hood up, attacks Todd and pushes him to the ground. The two can be seen struggling on the ground and Todd's friend wrestles the knife away from Neal. Soon after, Neal is seen walking away with the knife left on the ground.

Todd was hospitalized with serious injuries following the attack. He suffered a brain bleed and a punctured lung that required multiple surgeries.

Neal, who was arrested a short time later, had just been released from prison at the time of the stabbing. He was charged with assault with intent to kill.

The video was initially played in D.C. Superior Court during a preliminary court hearing.