A witness who spoke with the police said he saw two teens running from the area.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say someone released the brake on a railcar and it drifted into another railcar causing more than $600,000 in damages.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Fourth Street on March 10, for a criminal mischief complaint.

