Police recover drugs, cash, and a handgun during raid of York home

YORK, Pa. — York City Police and the York County Drug Task Force seized a large quantity of drugs, along with cash and a handgun, during the raid of a home in the city last week, the police department announced.
With the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement officers served a search warrant on the home of Joseph Maldonado-Vallespi, police say.
Maldonado-Vallespi was taken into custody on suspicion of dealing fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to police.
During the search, police say they recovered:
- 250 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin (powder)
- 30 plus grams (over 35 bags) of crack cocaine
- 133 bundles of heroin/fentanyl (over 1,300 bags estimated at 33 grams of heroin/fentanyl)
- 23 bags of marijuana (estimated at 80 grams)
- $2,800 in cash
- a CPX1 9mm handgun
Maldonado was turned over to central booking for arraignment. He was remanded to York County Prison on his new charges, according to police.