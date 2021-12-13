Police recover drugs, cash, and a handgun during raid of York home

Joseph Maldonado-Vallespi was arrested on suspicion of dealing heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine during the Dec. 8 incident, York Police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police and the York County Drug Task Force seized a large quantity of drugs, along with cash and a handgun, during the raid of a home in the city last week, the police department announced.

With the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement officers served a search warrant on the home of Joseph Maldonado-Vallespi, police say.

Maldonado-Vallespi was taken into custody on suspicion of dealing fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to police.

During the search, police say they recovered:

250 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin (powder)

30 plus grams (over 35 bags) of crack cocaine

133 bundles of heroin/fentanyl (over 1,300 bags estimated at 33 grams of heroin/fentanyl)

23 bags of marijuana (estimated at 80 grams)

$2,800 in cash

a CPX1 9mm handgun