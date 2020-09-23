Police investigating after radio tower in Lancaster County shot at, causing damage

Police say the emergency communications radio tower was struck around 200 times.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Fulton Township where an emergency communications radio tower was shot at multiple times causing thousands of dollars in damage.

On June 20, an employee at the Lancaster County Communications Center received an alarm from a satellite on the radio tower located on the 1600 block of Hill Road.

A maintenance technician who went to check the tower said there were multiple bullet holes in the satellite.

Police say the satellite was struck around 200 times and audio surveillance captured the sound of gunfire just prior to the alarm activation.

Video surveillance didn't show anyone within camera view but multiple brass casings and shotgun shells were found around 100 yards west of the tower, according to police.

Damage to the satellite is estimated to be around $5,000.