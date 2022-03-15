Quarryville man will serve up to 60 years after found guilty on two counts of attempted homicide

Robert Sheets, 34, will serve up to 60 year in prison after he was found guilty of shooting a man, leaving him for dead, and shooting him a second time in 2017.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Robert Sheets, 34, will serve up to 60 years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery for attempting to kill the same victim twice in the same day in August 2017.

Sheets was sentenced to 25 to 60 years on March 10, following a three-day trial in January.

According to testimony, Sheets took the victim into a wooded area near Main Street in Conestoga, Manor Township on Aug. 14, 2017.

While in the woods, police say Sheets shot the victim in the chest and left.

The next day, after learning the victim was still alive, Sheets returned to the woods and shot the victim in the back of his head and hit him with a hatchet on his head and neck. He then stole the victim's phone and wallet and proceeded to leave again, officials state.

According to police, "The victim suffered a lacerated lung, extensive internal bleeding, three deep lacerations to his head and neck and a shattered jaw, but was able to crawl through cornfields to a home on Oak Road to get help."

Sheets was arrested in Virginia several days after the shootings after leading police on a 30-mile chase into Fauquier County, officials state.

On March 10, Sheets was sentenced to 15 to 30 on one attempted homicide charge and 10 to 30 on the other to run consecutively.