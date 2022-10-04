QR codes make it easy for scammers to get your personal information and money

With QR codes gaining popularity, experts warn to look closely before using your phone to get instant access

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the pandemic, QR codes have gained popularity by making it convenient for people to connect with information. Touchless menus gave instant access when people went out to eat. Now, quick response codes are used for other information.

"Apparently that was a big enough attention-getter and big enough draw for Coinbase that it got other entities, scammers, involved in this saying, 'Wow, if there's that many people that are willing to click on QR codes, in a situation like that, we've got to ramp these out," Tom Bortholomy, President/CEO at Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, said.

A parking meter scam using QR codes happened in Austin, Texas in early January. Criminals made their own QR code stickers and put them on parking meters. When drivers used their phones to pay, victims then landed on a dummy website and entered their personal information, including their credit card number.

"Nobody can tell one QR code from another just by looking at it," Bortholomy said. "That's one of the beauties of a QR code. But, you can always tell where it takes you. And so, that's where it's critical, is to look at that URL, look at that web address. And does it match up with where you think you should be?"

Earlier this year, Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office fortunately discovered and took down fake flyers at the county courthouse. The flyers had a QR code asking for payment to the county clerk.

If you believe you have been a victim of a QR code scam... contact the North Carolina Attorney General's office at 877-5-NO-SCAM or you can file your complaint online.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of a scam

Emotional appeal : Any pitch that ratchets up your emotion will inhibit your rational judgment.

Sense of urgency: You MUST act now, or else.

Request for unorthodox payment: Gift cards, prepaid credit cards, wire transfers, etc.

Explanations that don't ring true: If your new “landlord” can’t show you the inside of the house, that could be because they don’t own it.

You won, now pay u p: It’s not a prize if you have to pay for it. Taxes, fees, shipping, whatever.

Too good to be true: That’s because it’s not true. Sorry, your long-lost relative didn’t die, leaving you millions. That car you bought online for a third of its Kelly Blue Book value doesn’t really exist. The son of a billionaire diamond broker didn’t “swipe right” on you and fall instantly in love. That work-at-home job paying you hundreds of dollars an hour for stuffing envelopes isn’t real.

