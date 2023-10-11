PSP investigating after dead dog found in backpack weighed down with rock

State Police say the backpack the dog was found in had been weighed down with a large rock to keep it at the bottom of the creek.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after finding a backpack with a deceased dog and a rock in it in a creek.

Troopers say they responded to Sherman's Creek in Carroll Township, Perry County, around 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 6 to find a black backpack. Upon opening it, they found a dead dog and a large rock inside.

The backpack had allegedly been weighed down with the rock—which measured approximately 11 inches tall and 11 inches high and weighed over 16 pounds—to keep the dog at the bottom of the creek, troopers said.

An autopsy will be performed on the dog to verify its cause of death, according to authorities.