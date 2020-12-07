x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

crime

Protesters demand reopening of Delaware police shooting

McDole, who was in a wheelchair, was shot and killed by police in 2015.
Sept. 23, 2015 - After reports of a man in a wheelchair with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officers say they encountered Jeremy McDole, 28, who failed to comply with officers and was fired upon. Family says he wasn't armed; officers weren't charged

WILMINGTON, Del. — Dozens of people marched in Wilmington to demand the reopening of the case in the 2015 fatal police shooting of a Black man in a wheelchair. 

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the demonstration Saturday for Jeremy McDole moved through the city, making stops at the Wilmington Police headquarters and a state office building. 

The march was led by the man’s sister. McDole was sitting in his wheelchair when he was shot and killed in September 2015 in Wilmington, after police received a 911 call about a man with a gun. 

The Delaware attorney general’s office decided not to criminally charge four Wilmington police officers involved. 

RELATED: WNBA jerseys to include names of women who died from violence, brutality

RELATED: Trump tweets video with ‘white power’ chant, then deletes it

RELATED: Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism