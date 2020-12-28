x
Prosecutors: Raid of Lancaster County home halts 'upper-level' drug-dealing operation

Ryan L. Saner, 42, was charged with five felonies after a yearlong investigation of suspected drug trafficking led to a raid of his Providence Township home.
Credit: Lancaster County Drug Task Force
Drugs seized at the Dec. 9 raid of a Providence Township home belonging to Ryan L. Saner.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A recent raid of a home in Providence Township by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted an "upper-level" drug-dealing operation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The homeowner, Ryan L. Saner, is charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a related misdemeanor, prosecutors say.

The Task Force's raid, which occurred on Dec. 9, uncovered cocaine, MDMA, several varieties of THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, several pounds of marijuana, and more than $91,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.

Saner is free on $500,000 unsecured bail, prosecutors say. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14.

Prosecutors say the Lancaster County Drug Task Force members seized:

  • Approximately 17 pounds of marijuana
  • 564 THC vape cartridges
  • THC-infused chocolate bars, gummi bears, cough syrup, “Nerd rope” candy, wax
  • 64 grams of cocaine (over two ounces)
  • 91 grams of MDMA (over three ounces)
  • About eight ounces of psychedelic mushrooms
  • $91,670 cash

Numerous firearms were also found at the home, according to prosecutors. The investigation is ongoing.