Prosecutors: Raid of Lancaster County home halts 'upper-level' drug-dealing operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A recent raid of a home in Providence Township by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted an "upper-level" drug-dealing operation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
The homeowner, Ryan L. Saner, is charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a related misdemeanor, prosecutors say.
The Task Force's raid, which occurred on Dec. 9, uncovered cocaine, MDMA, several varieties of THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, several pounds of marijuana, and more than $91,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.
Saner is free on $500,000 unsecured bail, prosecutors say. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14.
Prosecutors say the Lancaster County Drug Task Force members seized:
- Approximately 17 pounds of marijuana
- 564 THC vape cartridges
- THC-infused chocolate bars, gummi bears, cough syrup, “Nerd rope” candy, wax
- 64 grams of cocaine (over two ounces)
- 91 grams of MDMA (over three ounces)
- About eight ounces of psychedelic mushrooms
- $91,670 cash
Numerous firearms were also found at the home, according to prosecutors. The investigation is ongoing.