Prosecutors: Raid of Lancaster County home halts 'upper-level' drug-dealing operation

Ryan L. Saner, 42, was charged with five felonies after a yearlong investigation of suspected drug trafficking led to a raid of his Providence Township home.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A recent raid of a home in Providence Township by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted an "upper-level" drug-dealing operation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The homeowner, Ryan L. Saner, is charged with five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and a related misdemeanor, prosecutors say.

The Task Force's raid, which occurred on Dec. 9, uncovered cocaine, MDMA, several varieties of THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, several pounds of marijuana, and more than $91,000 in cash, according to prosecutors.

Saner is free on $500,000 unsecured bail, prosecutors say. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 14.

Prosecutors say the Lancaster County Drug Task Force members seized:

Approximately 17 pounds of marijuana

564 THC vape cartridges

THC-infused chocolate bars, gummi bears, cough syrup, “Nerd rope” candy, wax

64 grams of cocaine (over two ounces)

91 grams of MDMA (over three ounces)

About eight ounces of psychedelic mushrooms

$91,670 cash