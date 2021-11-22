DA: prison inmate escapes custody while at Harrisburg Hospital

Autum Flowers was taken to prison on Nov. 11 for drug-related charges including felony possession with intent to deliver.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An inmate at Dauphin County Prison escaped from custody on Monday morning while at Harrisburg Hospital, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Autum R. Flowers was taken to the hospital on Saturday for an undisclosed medical need. She was being guarded by two corrections officers while she was hospitalized, authorities say.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Flowers escaped from her hospital room and left the building, said officials.

Authorities are looking for Flowers, 34, whose last known address was in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on Flowers’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department. Dauphin County CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Both corrections officers who were with Flowers at the hospital are currently on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, authorities said.