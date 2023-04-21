Virginia middle school teacher facing sexual battery, sodomy charges involving a student

Tavon Town began working at Fred Lynn Middle School at the beginning of 2023.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday and accused of sexually assaulting a student at his Dumfries home, according to police.

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department allege that a female student, who was under 15 years old, and Tavon Town, a teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School, arranged to meet outside of the school on March 30. That morning, Town allegedly picked up the victim, provided her with marijuana before driving her to his home. Police allege he sexually assaulted her at his home. Town then dropped off the victim near the school, police said.

The interaction was recently reported to authorities which led to the investigation. The police department was able to confirm that the two knew each other from Town working at Fred Lynn Middle School, where he began his employment at the beginning of 2023.

According to the police department, Town has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy, and indecent liberties.

Town has also been placed on administrative leave with the school during the investigation.

Fred Lynn Middle School sent the following letter to families on Thursday about the Town:

"The Prince William County Police will announce today the arrest of Tavon Town, teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School, on sexual assault charges of a student off school grounds.

Mr. Town is on administrative leave during the investigation. Please note that this is a personnel matter that will follow due process, and by law, I cannot provide further details.

I am both shocked and disappointed by this allegation. This is not reflective of our outstanding school and our hard-working staff who are committed to our students and community.

As always, I encourage you to talk with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event, they should report it to you or a trusted adult as soon as possible. Please contact the office at any time if you have questions or concerns.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Fred Lynn Middle School."