Crime

Police searching for those responsible for alleged LGBT hate crime

Homeowners in Cumberland County emerged from their home one morning to find their pride and American flags torn down and car spray painted.
Credit: WPMT

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A family in Cumberland County emerged from their home one morning to find their pride and American flags torn down and car vandalized with spray paint.

The victims' flag pole holding both flags was also broken. Additionally, the vandal(s) ripped open the soft top of one victim's car and stuffed the pride flag inside.

The victims' American flag was left laying on the ground.

Police believe the crime was motivated by hate.

The vandalism occurred overnight by an unknown person(s). Silver Spring Township Police are seeking information on the suspected hate crime.

"Prejudice and hate against a group is vile and we cannot let it fester and grow in our community," Chief Raubenstine said in a Facebook post, which can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tracy Miller at tmiller@sstwp.org or 717-697-0607, ext. 2011.

Overnight, an unknown person(s) damaged property at a residence in the southern end of the Township. It appears that the...

Posted by Silver Spring Township Police Department on Friday, October 28, 2022

