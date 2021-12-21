x
Crime

Harrisburg man arrested on alleged porn charges

After receiving a tip from a neighboring jurisdiction, police executed a search warrant and arrested Patrick Fatta in early December.
Credit: Swatara Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Harrisburg man in early December who they say is connected to a child pornography investigation.

Swatara Township Police say on Dec. 6 they executed a search warrant and arrested 49-year-old Patrick Fatta after receiving a tip from a neighboring jurisdiction.

Fatta's formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022.

Officials say anyone with pertinent information about Fatta is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550, or submit a tip through SwataraPolice.org. 

People can also email the investigating Detective directly at ABaluh@SwataraPolice.Org (Det. Sgt. Ashley Baluh).  

In 2015, Fatta plead guilty in Lancaster County on charge of felony child pornography and misdemeanor indecent assault of a child.

Fatta was a dive coach at Hempfield and Manheim Township high schools until 2014.

At the time, prosecutors said police were investigating Fatta for possessing child pornography and discovered Fatta sexually abused a girl at his home between 2009 and 2013.

For FOX43's article on Fatta from 2015, click here.

