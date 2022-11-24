Preliminary hearing delayed until 2023 for man charged with allegedly buying and selling body parts

Online documents state that Pauley's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to Jan. 11 of 2023.

ENOLA, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Aug. 18.

The preliminary hearing for a man accused of buying and selling human remains has been delayed until next year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson.

Jeremy Pauley, 40, was charged following an investigation that began on June 14, when a tipster called police regarding suspicious activity happening inside a Cumberland County home, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

The tipster told police that a suspect, later identified as Pauley, was buying human body parts and selling them on Facebook, according to police.

On July 8, police say, they received another call regarding Pauley. The caller said they found additional human remains in the basement of Pauley's home. The caller reported there were buckets of "human skin" and "human organs" in the basement, the complaint states.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and collected three to five buckets containing suspected human remains, which were taken to the Cumberland County Coroner's Office and later transported to Dauphin County for testing, according to the complaint.

Further investigation determined Pauley was purchasing the remains from a woman in Arkansas, whom police identified as Candace Scott. An examination of Facebook Messenger exchanges determined Pauley had purchased several human remains from Scott for $4,000.

Investigators contacted police in Arkansas, who determined Scott was stealing the remains from a mortuary and sending them to Pauley to be resold. The remains were determined to belong to the University of Arkansas, according to the complaint.

Online documents state that Pauley's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to Jan. 11 of 2023.