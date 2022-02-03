Police: Enola woman attacked pregnant woman during altercation in Dauphin County

Margarita Maldonado, 30, allegedly struck the victim in the stomach several times and threatened to kill her and her baby during the attack, State Police claim.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — State Police have charged a 30-year-old Cumberland County woman with aggravated assault of an unborn child and other offenses after she allegedly attacked two other women -- one of whom was pregnant -- during a February 26 altercation in Dauphin County.

Margarita Maldonado, of Enola, is also charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, and criminal mischief in the alleged incident, which occurred in a home on the 300 block of West Broad Street in Williamstown, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

Police say Maldonado was staying in the home of one of the victims at the time of the alleged attack. At about 3 p.m., she allegedly asked the victim to give her a ride back to her home in Enola, according to police.

When the victim told Maldonado she'd have to wait until 4 p.m., Maldonado allegedly began cursing at the victim, accusing her of selfishness. She then became aggravated when the victim told Maldonado she was calling her mother, and physically attacked her, punching her in the face several times, police claim.

The victim, who was pregnant, pleaded with Maldonado "not to hurt my baby," according to police.

The victim told police Maldonado answered that she did not care, and hoped that both the victim and her baby died. She then allegedly began punching the victim in the abdomen while dragging her around the room, threatening to kill both the victim and the baby, police say.

The victim's mother then arrived on the scene, police say. Maldonado allegedly attacked the second woman, broke her glasses, scratched her face, took the victim's walking cane, and struck her several times in the back with it before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The first victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of stomach pain after the attack, police say.

Maldonado was taken into custody, arraigned on the charges, and remanded to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail, court records say.