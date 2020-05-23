Police: PP&L phone scam alert

Anyone unsure of how to handle these scam phone calls is advised to call PP&L directly.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — West Earl Township Police are warning residents about scam calls alleging to be from PP&L.

Police say during the phone call, a scammer will say they are cutting off the resident's electric due to missed payments, or they may say that their 3rd party supplier overcharged their account and a refund will be sent out along with a percentage discount on the resident's next bill.

PP&L was contacted and they confirmed they are receiving numerous calls about these scams and they are collecting information about them.

Anyone unsure of how to handle these scam phone calls is advised to call PP&L directly.