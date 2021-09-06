x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Police investigating possible human remains found in Lancaster County

Investigators are working to determine if the remains are human and to determine a cause of death.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating possible human remains found on Wednesday morning.

On June 9 around 9:25 a.m., police responded to the area behind the Target store in the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive for a report of human remains being found.

Investigators are currently working with the Lancaster County Coroner to confirm if there are human remains and to determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.