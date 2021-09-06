Police investigating possible human remains found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating possible human remains found on Wednesday morning.
On June 9 around 9:25 a.m., police responded to the area behind the Target store in the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive for a report of human remains being found.
Investigators are currently working with the Lancaster County Coroner to confirm if there are human remains and to determine a cause of death.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.