Harrisburg man charged with possession of child pornography

Christopher Unger, 49, was charged after a thumb drive containing suspected illicit files was found in a motor home he once owned, Lower Paxton Twp. Police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a Harrisburg man with possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a computer after illicit files were discovered on a thumb drive found inside a salvaged motor home that he once owned.

Christopher Unger, 49, formerly of the 5900 block of Shope Place, was charged after the contents of the disc were turned over to Lower Paxton Township Police by an employee of a towing company that was cleaning out the motor home for salvage in April 2021.

Unger had signed the home over to MARS Towing in December 2020, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The employee reported that he opened the thumb drive to see if he could determine who it belonged to. The drive contained nude and sexual images and video of suspected underage girls, police said.

Also found in the thumb drive was a copy of 2012 tax return form for Unger, according to police.

The employee took the thumb drive Lower Paxton Township Police Officer Kevin Roland, who in turn took it to Det. Jeffrey Corcoran to perform a forensic examination of the files.

The case information was then turned over to Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle, who authorized the filing of charges against Unger.

The charges were filed on March 31, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.