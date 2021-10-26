Police: York man rams woman's car with his own during domestic incident

Lavell Truvillion, 27, remains wanted on charges of stalking, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief stemming from the alleged Oct. 10 incident in Lancaster.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a York man accused of intentionally ramming a woman's vehicle with his car during a domestic incident on Oct. 10.

Lavell Lamar Truvillion, 27, is charged with stalking, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief in connection to the incident, which occurred at 4:09 a.m. on Manheim Pike at Granite Run Drive, according to Manheim Township Police.

Truvillion and the woman were previously in a relationship, police say.

According to police, Truvillion allegedly saw the woman driving and began following her in his vehicle. At the intersection of Manheim Pike and Granite Run Drive, he allegedly struck the woman's vehicle with his own, police say.

The victim pulled into the parking lot of a nearby convenience store, where Truvillion followed her and rammed her car a second time, according to police. He then fled from the scene.

Truvillion is also accused of sending the victim 31 text messages over a 24-hour period after the incident, which caused an estimated $3,000 in damage to the victim's car, police say.