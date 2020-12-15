Police: York man eludes officers after vehicle chase, leaves loaded handgun behind

Anthon Reece has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing from police, and other offenses in the Nov. 30 incident, York Police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a man accused of abandoning his car and leaving a loaded handgun behind after a vehicle chase on Nov. 30.

Anthon Reece, of York, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a small amount of marijuana, careless driving, and a summary traffic violation after the incident, which took place in the area of Cottage Hill Road and N. Pershing Ave., police say.

According to police, an officer on patrol observed a white Mazda sedan fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle fled when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, police say.

The vehicle was quickly located, but its occupant had fled, police say. The officer obtained a search warrant and discovered a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun under the driver's seat.