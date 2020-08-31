Police: York man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Wayne Nelson Smith, 48, is accused of stabbing another man eight times during a confrontation on the 300 block of West Princess St. Saturday.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing another man multiple times during an altercation Saturday night on the 300 block of West Princess St.

Wayne Nelson Smith, 48, of the first block of Hartley St., is charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 12:05 a.m., police say.

According to police, the victim suffered at least eight stab wounds to the torso. He had already been transported to York Hospital for treatment by the time responding officers arrived on scene.

A witness told police he saw Smith approach the victim and stab him at least seven times, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Another witness said the victim was harassing a woman, who called Smith on the phone prior the alleged stabbing.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage of the incident from a nearby home. The video showed a woman being harassed by the victim. The video also shows the woman calling Smith, who arrived later and chased the victim.

Smith is later seen on video running from the scene after the alleged stabbing, police say. He is depicted getting into a red vehicle, which drives from the area.

Police contacted Smith by phone, according to the complaint. He allegedly told police he would come to the police station to discuss the matter in-person, but Smith never showed up, according to the complaint.