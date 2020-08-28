Police: York man charged after officer finds drugs, stolen handgun inside his disabled vehicle

Alexander Rodriguez, 18, was driving on Route 30 East when his vehicle broke down at the Linden Street Exit outside Columbia, police say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police have charged an 18-year-old York man with three felonies and a misdemeanor after they say he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and drugs in his vehicle on Thursday.

According to police, Alexander Noel Rodriguez's car became disabled on Route 30 East at the Linden Street Exit at about 6:15 p.m. An assisting officer noted the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside his car and investigated, police say.

The officer found several grams of marijuana and a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle, according to police. Rodriguez is not permitted to possess a concealed weapon, and a check on the gun later indicated it had been reported stolen in Dauphin County, police say.