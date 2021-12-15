Police: York County woman did nothing to stop physical abuse of child in her care

Aida Dickson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say she failed to report the abuse of the victim by another member of her household.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say she did nothing to stop another member of her household from abusing a one-year-old boy in her care.

AIda Marie Dickson, 28, of New Cumberland, was charged after Fairview Township Police investigated a report from staff at the Hershey Medical Center, who reported a one-year-old child was a possible victim of child abuse.

The investigation determined the victim was being physically abused by a member of Dickson's household over a period of time, police say.

Dickson allegedly told police she observed the incidents and was aware of the physical abuse but did nothing to stop it, police say.

She did not report the offender or seek medical attention for the victim, police claim.

Dickson was formally arraigned on November 19 before Judge Harry M. Ness.

She is being held at York County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.