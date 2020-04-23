Police: York County woman charged with felony child endangerment

Kira Anderson, 30, of Red Lion, was charged Tuesday after police determined she was under the influence of drugs while caring for a 3-month-old infant

RED LION, Pa. — A 30-year-old York County woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after State Police say she neglected her infant son while under the influence of drugs.

Kira Elizabeth Anderson, of Red Lion, was charged Tuesday by State Police investigating a call from neighbors, who reported that a baby in Anderson's home on the 100 block of West Gay Street had been crying for hours.

Police who responded said Anderson was the sole care provider for the child, a 3-month-old infant boy. She appeared to be "visibly under the influence of drugs," according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Anderson allegedly told troopers she was currently on methadone, and had used methamphetamine a few weeks prior to the incident.

Anderson appeared to be jittery and agitated, according to police, and could not answer direct questions.

She was also seen holding the baby incorrectly due to her level of drug intoxication, according to police.

Anderson was released after posting $25,000 bail on Wednesday following her arraignment, court documents show.