Police: York County man threatens to shoot man and woman during neighborhood dispute

Andrew Ritz, 26, allegedly punched a female victim and threatened to shoot her during the Sunday night incident in Wrightsville

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Police have charged a 26-year-old Wrightsville man with simple assault, terroristic threats, and related offenses after he allegedly threatened two other people with a handgun during a dispute Monday night.

Andrew Jordan Ritz, of the 500 block of Bull Run Road, allegedly issued the threats during a dispute with neighbors around 7:52 p.m., according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

Ritz allegedly approached a woman "in an aggressive manner" during the dispute and pushed her, police say. He then allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and ran toward the woman, who stepped back, police say.

He then allegedly punched the woman in the stomach, according to police. The woman told police she told Ritz she might be pregnant, at which point he allegedly said he didn't care and that he would "shoot (her) and the kid," police say.

Ritz also allegedly told the male victim he was going to "beat him up" and shoot the man's wife, police say.

Ritz then allegedly went into his home and retrieved a black handgun, which he pointed at the woman and her daughter from a second-floor window, the victims told police.