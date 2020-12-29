Police: York County man secretly recorded coworkers in restroom of Upper Allen Township business

Andrew Staub, 26, of Wellsville, is charged with invasion of privacy, unlawful contact with a minor, and production of child pornography, Upper Allen Twp. police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old York County man has been charged with production and possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy after allegedly used a cell phone to record coworkers in the restroom at a business in Upper Allen Township, police say.

Andrew J. Staub, of Wellsville, is also charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility in connection to the incident. He allegedly told investigators he had been secretly recording his coworkers for the past year, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Police began investigating on Dec. 2, when officers were dispatched to Staub's place of employment after a cell phone was found recording in an employee restroom.

Staub allegedly admitted that the phone was his, and that he had placed it there to record his coworkers.

One of the victims recorded was a juvenile girl, police say.

Staub was arrested on Dec. 15 and released on $25,000 bail following preliminary arraignment.