Police: York County man got into fight with store employees after refusing to comply with health regulations

Police say Eric Mentzer, 54, got argumentative and physical with the manager and store employees at Nell's Market on S. Queen St.

YORK, Pa. — A 54-year-old York County man has been charged with disorderly conduct after police say he got into a fight with the manager and employees at a York market.

Eric R. Mentzer was charged Tuesday after the incident, which occurred at Nell's Market on the 2700 block of S. Queen St., according to York Area Regional Police.

Police say Mentzer was asked by the store's manager to comply with current health regulations when he entered the store, but Mentzer allegedly ignored the request and continued into the store.

The manager and other store employees repeatedly asked Mentzer to stop, but Mentzer allegedly became argumentative and started shouting profanities, police say.

The altercation then turned physical, police say, with Mentzer bumping and shoving employees. A display shelf was knocked over during the incident, police say.

Mentzer then allegedly fled from the store and drove off in a Toyota, which was stopped near the scene by police.