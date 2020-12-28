Police: York County man charged with resisting arrest in Dover Township

Joshua Willow, 32, was a passenger in a car whose driver was arrested for DUI. He was also drunk, police say, and refused officers' attempts to drive him home.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after he allegedly became belligerent with officers following the arrest of the driver of a car he was riding in Saturday night, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Joshua Tanner Willow, 32, of the 6200 block of Oriole Lane, Dover, was charged after allegedly resisting officers' attempts to get him into a patrol car to take him home safely after the arrest of the person driving the car he was traveling in at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Bull Road and Hilton Avenue in Dover Township, police say.

The driver of the vehicle and Willow were both intoxicated, according to police. The driver was placed under arrest for DUI. The arresting officers determined Willow could not safely get home by himself, and told him to get into a patrol vehicle so that police could take him home, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Willow then allegedly became belligerent toward police, sitting on the side of the road and refusing several requests to get into the vehicle. Police then attempted to place him under arrest for public drunkenness, at which point Willow allegedly began resisting attempts to take him into custody. Officers had to use "substantial force" to overcome his resistance, according to the complaint.