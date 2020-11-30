Police: York County man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase on I-83 North

Robert Lomax was allegedly under the influence of marijuana during the incident, which occurred Friday morning, State Police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old York County man is facing several charges after allegedly leading State Police on a high-speed vehicle chase on Interstate 83 North Friday morning.

Robert Vernon Lomax, of Seven Valleys, initially fled from a traffic stop after refusing to exit his vehicle Friday at about 11:15 a.m., police say.

According to police, a trooper on patrol spotted Lomax's black Honda Accord driving north on I-83 without inspection stickers in Shrewsbury Township. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

During the stop, Lomax appeared nervous, and the trooper observed the strong scent of marijuana emanating from his vehicle, police say. When asked if there was any marijuana in his car, Lomax allegedly told the trooper there was not, because he had smoked it all about an hour before he was stopped.

Lomax then allegedly refused to comply with the trooper's commands to exit his vehicle. Instead, he put the vehicle in drive and fled north on I-83 at a high rate of speed.

The trooper initiated pursuit, and observed Lomax's vehicle traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph while swerving into other lanes of travel without signaling, passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the road, and multiple other violations, police say.

Lomax exited I-83 at Exit 10, and pulled over at a Rutter's gas station, where the pursuit ended, police say. He was removed from his vehicle and taken into custody.

Police then searched Lomax's vehicle, and recovered $1,302 in U.S. currency, several cellular phones, and a glass jar containing a suspected hemp flower, according to the complaint.