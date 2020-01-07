x
Police: Woman wanted for two burglaries in Lancaster County

Police say in the first incident Tereffe was confronted by the tenant and left the apartment without incident.
Credit: Manheim Township Police Department
Aregash Tereffe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say burglarized two homes in Manheim Township.

According to police Aregash Tereffe, 23, of Lancaster, is being charged for felony burglary after she entered two unlocked apartments in the middle of the night.

In the first incident, Tereffe entered an unlocked apartment but was confronted by the tenant and she left without incident, police say.

Police say in the second incident Tereffe entered another unlocked apartment, turned on the television, and stole several items valued at around $700.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tereffe should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

