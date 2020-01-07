Police: Woman wanted for two burglaries in Lancaster County

Police say in the first incident Tereffe was confronted by the tenant and left the apartment without incident.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say burglarized two homes in Manheim Township.

According to police Aregash Tereffe, 23, of Lancaster, is being charged for felony burglary after she entered two unlocked apartments in the middle of the night.

Police say in the second incident Tereffe entered another unlocked apartment, turned on the television, and stole several items valued at around $700.