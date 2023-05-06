Police: Woman posed as bank employee to steal financial information from Manheim Township resident

Investigators tracked the fraudulent activity to an IP address registered to 28-year-old Nyairrea Reveen Jones, of Harrisburg.

MANHEIM, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Harrisburg woman who police say posed as a bank employee over the phone to fraudulently obtain a Manheim Township residents financial information. It all stemmed from a text message scam.

Nyairrea Reveen Jones, 28, is charged with access device fraud. Investigators say Jones remains at large and is currently wanted by Manheim Township Police.



According to police, the victim received a text message from someone claiming to be with their bank. The message said that their checking account had been frozen due to fraud and directed them to call a phone number.

Believing the person was a bank representative, they called the number and gave personal information, according to police reports. The scammer ended the call saying they'd check on a few things and get back to the victim.



After not hearing from their financial institution, the victim called their bank's customer service line and learned the phone number did not belong to the bank.

The victim immediately closed their account. However--the victim later discovered their debit card was kept active and transferred to a new checking account--which had been used to make unauthorized transactions between February 3 through February 6, totaling $6,302.27 worth of fraudulent purchases.

Some of the transactions included Bob Evans, and online purchases at Zales and Sam's Club.



While Bob Evan's Restaurant was unable to provide video footage of the purchase when it was made--they provided police with the delivery address where food was delivered. One of the listed owners at the address was Nyairrea Jones.

Police said the IP address used to make those online orders was registered to Jones.



Anyone with information on Nyairrea Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Police Department at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.