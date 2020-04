On Wednesday Carlisle Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Hanover Street for a reported robbery.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a woman is the suspect of a robbery and assault that happened on April 1, in Carlisle.

Carlisle Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Hanover Street for a reported robbery on Wednesday.

According to the victim, a woman pepper-sprayed him, assaulted him, forced him to withdraw money from an ATM, and took items from his home.