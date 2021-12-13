x
Crime

Police: Woman in wheelchair carjacked elderly driver

Police said the suspect is an amputee who forced the elderly driver out of her car.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are trying to track down a carjacking suspect.

Investigators released a picture of the woman officers want to find.

Old Forge police say an elderly woman gave the woman a ride on Sunday.

When the driver told her to get out, the passenger, who is an amputee and uses a wheelchair to get around, pushed the elderly woman out of her vehicle and dragged her until she let go.

The car she got away in is a 2013 blue Subaru Legacy with PA registration EPZ-0552.

Contact Old Forge police at 570-457-7441.

