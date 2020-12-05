Police: Woman found trespassing in New Cumberland hotel claimed to be the owner

Officers determined Erin Trimmer, 36, of Etters, had been staying in the hotel illegally. The hotel had been closed since March 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A 36-year-old York County woman is facing charges after Fairview Township Police say she was found in the lobby of a New Cumberland hotel that was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Erin Trimmer, of Etters, allegedly told officers she owned the hotel when she was found on its property at 1:27 p.m. on April 22, police say.

Police say the hotel, located on the 100 block of Beacon Hill Boulevard, had been closed by the COVID-19 outbreak since March 19. They were able to determine that Trimmer gained access to the hotel and had been staying there for a significant period of time.