Police: Woman fires shot at man during argument; bullet travels into neighbor's occupied home

Connie Schwemmer, 55, of Felton, York County, is charged with attempted homicide, seven counts of reckless endangerment and related offenses in the incident

FELTON, Pa. — Police have charged a 55-year-old York County woman with several offenses, including attempted homicide, after she allegedly fired a handgun at a man during an argument Friday night.

The bullet missed the man, but traveled into a neighbor's home occupied by at least four people, according to State Police.

Connie Lynn Schwemmer, of the 100 block of Pond Road in Felton, is charged with attempted homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person in connection to the incident, which occurred around 8:50 p.m. near her Chanceford Township residence.

State Police were dispatched to the scene after a man called to 911 to report Schwemmer had shot at him, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The alleged victim had injuries to his right eye and face when police found him at the scene, according to the complaint. He told troopers Schwemmer had punched him in the right side of the face earlier in the day, while the two had been driving.

She also allegedly broke the man's phone and threw it on the road and smashed the windshield of the vehicle they were riding in, the victim reported.

The victim said he believed he was in danger, because Schwemmer told him she was going to hurt him, police say.

The victim reported that he walked to a neighbor's house on Cold Stream Trail to call 911, but Schwemmer followed him after retrieving a Glock 17 9mm handgun from under her bed, police say.

The neighbor attempted to prevent Schwemmer from getting close to the victim, according to the complaint. The neighbor reported they saw Schwemmer pull out the handgun and point it at the victim.

She then allegedly fired one shot at the victim, narrowly missing him, police allege.

The neighbor told police the bullet traveled through the front door of his home, which was occupied by his four children, according to the complaint. He allegedly disarmed Schwemmer and restrained her until police arrived at the scene.