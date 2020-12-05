Police: Woman drove two teen girls to from Baltimore to York County without permission

Latima Backus, 32, is facing a host of charges after an incident Saturday, according to Northern York County Regional Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old York County woman is facing several charges after Northern York County Regional Police say she took a 15-year-old girl from Baltimore to York on Saturday against her will and against the wishes of the girl's mother.

Latima Renea Backus, of the 900 block of Redbud Court in Manchester Township, is charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child, interference with the custody of children, endangering the welfare of chidren, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and harassment, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed Saturday.

She was charged after a police investigation that began Saturday around 10:30 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Redbud Court for the report that a woman -- later identified as Backus -- was screaming in the middle of the street.

Once on the scene, police say they met the mother of the girl Backus allegedly transported from Baltimore, who identified herself as a friend of Backus. The woman told police she had driven from Baltimore to Redbud Court after receiving a phone call from another friend who lived there and learned that her daughter was there, according to the complaint.

The woman told police Backus had visited her in Baltimore earlier that day, and took her daughter and another girl to Pennsylvania without her permission. The woman said she told Backus her daughter was not allowed to go to Pennsylvania, police say.

The girl later told police that while visiting, Backus wanted to braid the girl's hair as a birthday present, but the girl said she did not want to go to Pennsylvania. She and her friend got in the car with Backus, the girl allegedly said, because they thought Backus was taking them somewhere else.

As they rode with Backus, the girl said, she became concerned because she began seeing road signs that did not look familiar as they drove on the highway. Backus then told the girls they were in Pennsylvania, the girl said.

At that point, the girl told police, she attempted to get out of the vehicle, but Backus would not let her or her friend out.

As they argued, the girl said, Backus, who was allegedly drinking alcohol, punched the girl in the face, police allege in the criminal complaint.

Backus and the girls arrived in York County at about 6 p.m., and Backus dropped them off in an unfamiliar shopping center, the girl told police.

The girls then walked to Backus' home, and asked her to take them back to Baltimore when they arrived, police say. But at that point, Backus allegedly said she no longer had a car.

The girl reported she unsuccessfully attempted to get an Uber driver to take them to Baltimore.

The two girls then went to a neighbor's home and asked for a ride to Baltimore, according to police. The neighbor refused, but allowed the girls to stay in her home until someone could come pick them up.

The other female passenger, an 18-year-old friend of the girl's confirmed her account and added that Backus was driving in a fast and reckless manner during the ride to Pennsylvania, police say.

While the girls were in the neighbor's home, police say, Backus was allegedly in the street yelling and demanding to know where the girls were.

After speaking to the girls, police responded to Backus' home, where they found her in a "highly intoxicated" condition. She was allegedly yelling at a nearby light pole instead of responding to questions about the alleged kidnapping, police allege.

Officers then tried to arrest her, but Backus retreated into her home and resisted efforts to place her in restraints.