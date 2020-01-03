Police: Woman arrested after stabbing a man multiple times in New Holland

The severity of the man's injuries is unknown.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a woman in New Holland on Saturday after she stabbed a man multiple times.

Kayanna Brown, 46, was arrested on Saturday after police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street and found a man with multiple stab wounds, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Brown is facing one charge for aggravated assault.