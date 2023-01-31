Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

While two of the deaths were ruled homicides, detectives say the Daub family pre-planned their deaths through a suicide pact.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are releasing new, disturbing details about the tragic deaths of three family members in West Manchester Township, York County.

"There are a number of us who have multiple decades of police experience and we've discussed that," said Detective Timothy Fink of the West Manchester Township Police Department. "We've all come to the conclusion that none of us have encountered anything quite like this before."

Police initially responded to the 2000 block of Loman Avenue around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 25 to perform a welfare check after a neighbor called 911.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found James A. Daub, 62, Deborah A. Daub, 59, and Morgan E. Daub, 26, outside on the ground in the rear of the house, dead. All three lived at the house on Loman Avenue.

The York County Coroner's Office revealed the cause of death for James and Deborah were gunshot wounds to the head by Morgan, shortly before she took her own life via the same method.

Investigators said Wednesday the family planned it all through a "suicide pact."

"It appears from the writing left behind by the mother that was fairly detailed, that her daughter was suffering from auditory hallucinations and it was getting worse and she felt she couldn't live like that any longer," said Detective Fink.

Detectives found pages of written notes inside the home.

The words left behind indicated the mother then chose to end her life as well, and convinced her husband to do the same.

"It appears to indicate the mother approached him of the plan and he decided he couldn't live without them," said Detective Fink.

Gun residue was found on the bodies and when police entered the home, they found the family's dog, which was still alive.

"There was a note that the dog would be found asleep and it indicated they had given the dog tranquilizers so it wouldn't be a danger to the first responders," explained Detective Fink.

The daughter, Morgan Daub, also had a presence on YouTube.

She posted several unusual videos, including one just days before the killings happened.

"It appeared to be indicative of someone dealing with mental illness," said Detective Fink.

The police department's investigation points to the incident being contained within the family.

They maintain that there is no danger to the public or the surrounding community.