Police warn residents of possible election scams

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lititz Borough Police are warning residents about potential election scams. With the upcoming presidential election, scammers will be trying to take advantage of voters' confusion by duplicating legitimate campaign tactics to scam people. These include in-person, telephone, and email scams.

According to police, the main goal of these scams is to steal personally identifiable information, steal victims' money, or influence voters.

Residents are reminded to never give out banking or personal information to anyone who requests it, especially via email, phone, or texts. Police also remind people to never open emails or attachments from people they don't know and to not engage with unknown people on phone calls or texts.