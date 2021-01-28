Police warn of increased phone scam activity in the Littlestown area

Scammers are targeting senior citizens, according to police, and several in the area have been victimized, costing them thousands of dollars.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — Littleststown Police are advising residents of an increase of phone scams targeting individuals and asking them to send bank information, purchase bank cards and send them to the caller, or provide social security information.

Police say the callers have been identifying themselves as representatives for a variety of organizations, like the Social Security Administration, the US Treasury Department, or Computer Repair Services, to name a few.

Police say several residents in the Littlestown area have fallen prey to these individuals, and have sent thousands of dollars to the callers to "clear warrants for their arrest, repair corrupted computers, or settle IRS liens to avoid arrest."

The callers are very convincing and seem to be concentrating on senior citizens, according to police.

Police say residents should not engage in conversations or provide any information that would compromise their finances or Social Security information to callers.