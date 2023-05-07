x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police warn of fake $100 bills used at businesses in Dauphin County

Some things to look for in a bill are; a watermark, color-shifting ink, and a security thread.
Credit: WPMT

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police is investigating two cases of counterfeit money being used to pay for products at local businesses.

Police say the counterfeit money was mainly $100 bills.

Authorities are reminding businesses, organizations, and residents to be on the lookout for similar situations and to take steps to make sure the money being used is legitimate.

Police continue investigating both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900 or via Crimewatch.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

Meet the future of parking enforcement in Lancaster

Before You Leave, Check This Out