Police warn of fake $100 bills used at businesses in Dauphin County

Some things to look for in a bill are; a watermark, color-shifting ink, and a security thread.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police is investigating two cases of counterfeit money being used to pay for products at local businesses.

Police say the counterfeit money was mainly $100 bills.

Authorities are reminding businesses, organizations, and residents to be on the lookout for similar situations and to take steps to make sure the money being used is legitimate.

Police continue investigating both cases.