Police use Taser device to subdue fleeing burglary suspect in Lancaster County

Matthew Edwards, 29, was caught at the scene of a suspected burglary at his former employer's house Monday morning, according to East Lampeter Township Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year old Harrisburg man is in Lancaster County Prison charged with burglary and related offenses after an incident Monday in East Lampeter Township.

Police say Matthew Edwards was found hiding in the shrubs near a residence on the first block of Holly Drive, where a neighbor reported a suspected burglary in progress at about 8:09 a.m. The caller said a man in a gray sweatshirt was carrying long guns out of the victim's home into the back yard, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene and found him, Edwards allegedly fled. The officers discharged a Taser device to subdue him, police say.

He later admitted to entering the home without permission and stealing several items, according to East Lampeter Township Police. Edwards said he was a former employee of the victim, police say.

He was charged with burglary and criminal mischief and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins, who set bail at $25,000.

Edwards was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.