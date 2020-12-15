Police: Two men responsible for six-month spree of catalytic converter thefts in Lancaster County

Zachary Martin and Jonathan Evans are each charged with almost 200 felonies related to a spree of thefts across multiple jurisdictions earlier this year.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County have charged two men with a multi-jurisdictional spree of thefts involving catalytic converters over a six-month span earlier this year.

Zachary Ryan Martin, 31, and Jonathan Robert Evans, 39, are accused of targeting parked vehicles, removing the catalytic converters, and selling them in Harrisburg for large amounts of cash, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Sales of the stolen catalytic converters are believed to have netted the two men approximately $100,000, the DA's Office said.

Both men are each charged with dozens of felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft of secondary metal and related misdemeanors, authorities say.

Most of the charges were filed by Northwest Regional police Detective Chuck Tobias and Susquehanna Regional police Detective L. Jeffrey Sosnoski, the DA said. Mount Joy Borough police (against both) and East Cocalico Township police (against Evans; pending with Martin) also filed charges, prosecutors say.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman consulted with police and approved the filing of charges, according to the DA's Office.

The spree was revealed when the pair was caught in the act of trying to steal a device from a vehicle in East Hempfield Township on Oct. 29, according to prosecutors.

A pursuit followed, and Martin was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Evans eluded police. He is wanted on multiple felony warrants. His last known address was in Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

The pair allegedly targeted larger vehicles – box trucks, SUVs and pickup trucks – because those vehicles were easier to work under and contained larger, more valuable convertor devices, prosecutors say.

Martin, charged with over 200 felonies, posted via a bondsman $65,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

