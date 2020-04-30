Police trace series of thefts at Lancaster County gym to members of Romanian crime ring

Manheim Township Police say the group charged more than $63,000 in illicit purchases with credit and debit cards stolen from lockers at Universal Fitness

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have charged five members of an alleged Romanian crime ring with a series of thefts from locker rooms at a Lancaster County gym between June 2019 and last March.

During the thefts, credit and debit cards were taken from victims and immediately used at stores in the area to purchase or attempt to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items, police say.

Investigators pulled hundreds of hours of surveillance videos from the gym and from area stores to determine that numerous suspects were involved, police say.

Eventually, five suspects were identified, and investigators determined they were all working together, according to police.

The five suspects are:

Dumitru Laruentiu Masat , 37: 1 Count Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 5 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud

, 37: 1 Count Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 5 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud Andreea Larisa Dirvareanu , 25: 1 Count Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 5 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud

, 25: 1 Count Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 5 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud Fanut Alexandru Topala , 29: 2 Counts Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 14 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud

, 29: 2 Counts Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 14 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud Laleaua Radu , 35: 2 Counts Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 14 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud

, 35: 2 Counts Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 14 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud Roberto Marius Udila, 24: 4 Counts Theft, 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft, 18 Counts Access Device Fraud, and 1 Count Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud

Police say a total of $63,830.08 was charged to the eight victims, while another $43,976.00 in charges were attempted, but declined.