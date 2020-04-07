Police: Three charged for prostitution at alleged massage parlor in Dauphin County

All three women are from Flushing, New York.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say three New York women are facing charges for prostitution after an investigation into an alleged massage parlor in Highspire.

On July 2, a search warrant was served at the alleged massage parlor located on the first block of 2nd Street.

According to police, the search warrant was the result of an investigation involving prostitution happening at that location.

The three women Xiaomei Min, 44, Xiongfie Lian, 34, and Ting Lin, 33, all of Flushing, New York, are being charged with prostitution.